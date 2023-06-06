The whole of Maranello will turn Ferrari Red thanks to an open air exhibition of the cars that have made the marque’s history as well as themed shows and celebrations with stands, music, food and wine, games, markets and extended Ferrari Museum opening hours.
Especially for the Notte Rossa, the Ferrari Museum is staying open until 22.30 and offering visitors reduced ticket prices after 19.00 as well as free live virtual tours and visits.
In the exhibition area, there will be the chance to admire the most iconic Ferraris from the marque’s history first-hand, with their engine lids open to reveal their inner workings. Throughout the entire weekend, the car parking area in the plaza in front of the Museum will also play host to themed events and activities.
Fans can also watch the Canadian Grand Prix qualifying live in the Museum’s Convention Centre until 22:00 on Saturday evening and also the race itself which begins at 20:00 on Sunday evening (limited places). At 23.45 on Saturday evening, visitors will be able to watch a magical music and fireworks display from the Ferrari Museum plaza.
