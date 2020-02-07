True and proper domination of Ferrari in the 2002 Formula One season: 15 victories in 17 races

11 by Michael Schumacher – who already in July confirmed his Drivers’ World Title – and 4 by Rubens Barrichello. 10 pole positions, 9 one-two wins and at least one Scuderia driver on the podium in each of the 17 races on the calendar. Ferrari, the only top team still using Bridgestone tyres, confirmed itself as the Constructors’ Champion with 221 points, as many as the other 10 teams on the track this season together. A record year thanks to the extraordinary F2002: despite the dominance of the previous car – which was started in the season’s first three races – the 2002 single-seater was an entirely new project with smaller aerodynamic sides, a titanium-fusion gearbox, a different design and construction of the chassis, guarding exhausts, a new engine with a lower centre of gravity with 835 bhp at 17,800 rpm.