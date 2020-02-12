Auto
Relive
the
event
Mediagallery
TECH SPECS
TECH
SPECS
Discover more
V6
Engine
1600cc
Total displacement
4 MJ
Battery energy
120kW
MGU-K power
Chassis
Carbon fibre and honeycomb composite chassis, with halo fitted to the cockpit.
Ferrari longitudinal gearbox, with 8 forward and 1 reverse gear.
Electronic high-speed sequential semi-automatic gear change.
Hydraulically controlled limited slip differential.
Front and rear Brembo self-ventilating carbon disc brakes, with electronic control on rear brakes.
Push-rod front suspension, pull-rod rear suspension.
Front and rear 13” wheels.
Engine
Cubic capacity
1600 cc
Maximum rpm
15000
Forced induction
one Turbocharger
Fuel flow rate
100 kg/hr max
Fuel limit per race
110 kg
Configuration
V6 90°
Bore
80 mm
Stroke
53 mm
Valves
4 per cylinder
Injection
Direct, max 500 bar
Ers system
Battery energy
4 MJ
MGU-K power
120 kW
MGU-K maximum rpm
50,000
MGU-H maximum rpm
125,000
SCUDERIA
FERRARI
CANVAS
Play with the style details of the new singleseater: let them inspire you, combine the elements together and assemble your own Scuderia Ferrari Canvas.
START THE EXPERIENCE
Replica
Collection
2021
A special selection of iconic clothing and accessories.
Discover more
