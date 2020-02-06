The 65° V6, first built in 1956 and named in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s son, was to become a milestone

Its high performance helped Ferrari back to the top and gave rise to a new marque, the Dino, which became a major element in the manufacture not only of cars in the Maranello factory, but also in Fiats powered by a unit specially derived from this engine. This agreement permitted Ferrari to use the engine in F2, as regulations required the crankcase to be from a production model.



As the first car to use this unit was the F2 single seater that made its debut in 1957, the date of birth of the new engine is generally recognised as being that same year. As always happens, numerous variants of the original design were created, giving rise to new cars, whose origins are recalled in their names.

