The race started an hour late due to a fire in the kitchen of the Hotel Loews which was immediately put out by firemen but caused flooding in the tunnel. Therefore it was decided that overtaking was prohibited in that area, at least for the beginning of the race.

Nelson Piquet immediately pulled away from the pack but the 76 lap race turned into an elimination match and lots of drivers retired, including the Brazilian, who crashed when trying to lap Eddie Cheever and Patrick Tambay. After the Brabham retired, the reigning World Champion Alan Jones was in the lead and seemed assured of victory as he had a 30-second lead over the next man who was Villeneuve.

However the Williams driver had to pit for fuel because of pick up problems seven laps from the end but, still in the lead, now had to deal with an attacking Villeneuve who was hunting down his prey and starting to put in a series of fast laps. Corner after corner, the Ferrari was getting closer to the limit, getting ever closer to the guardrails. However, the driver who was once known as the “Flyer” having had so many spectacular accidents, did not make a single mistake. He played with the Monegasque twists and turns, making the most of his engine’s power through the tunnel and up to the Tabac corner, while making his Ferrari dance, having fun taking daring lines between Mirabeau and the Loews Hairpin.