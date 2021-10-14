Ferrari logo
    Accessing the car & Ferrari driving position

    Discover the functions and advice so you can make every moment at the wheel a journey into driving pleasure.
    If you have specific questions, you can consult the tutorial directly on the right.
    Tutorial

    Choose the functionality that interests you.

    • Getting In and Out of the Car
      • Ferrari remote control
      • Emergency key
      • Passive Entry function
      • Door Opening
      • Roof and light unit
      • Walkaway function
      • Parking brake
      • Autopark function
      • Carwash procedure
    • Driving Position Set-up
      • Ferrari driving position
      • Seat adjustment
      • Steering wheel adjustment
      • Mirror positioning
      • Store positions