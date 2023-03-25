    <h1>ESTORIL</h1>

    15-16 July 2023

    Passione Ferrari

    Packages

    Passione Ferrari member packages can be purchase for Saturday or Sunday or both days and are valid for one owner plus their companion.

    Packages Include:

    • access for one Ferrari

    • access to parking

    • paddock and hospitality area

    • breakfast

    • open bar

    • buffet lunch

    • briefing sessions

    • track driving sessions (3 on Saturdays, 3 on Sundays)

    • access to the Ferrari Service Clinic (by appointment only) and additional activities.

    Turns
    • LocationEstorilPortugal
    • Circuit Length4.182 km
