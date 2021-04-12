12.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Steigenberger Restaurant AND WELCOME PRESENTATION

Just like a castle, the Steigenberger Grand Hotel & Spa Petersberg stands tall over the Rhine and peacefully look over the hustle and bustle of the city of Bonn. Enjoy this culinary experience on the terrace upon the valley and recharge before a terrific weekend on your Ferrari.

14.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

17.00 - 18.00 TRACK ACTIVITY

You will have the opportunity to test your driving skills on the incredibly challenging Nurburgring circuit, with its 22.81 km and 173 corners that made up the Nordschleife, where the drivers made all the difference, has given way to a “modern” track comprising short but important stretches, broken up by chicanes or slow corners.

17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

20.00 - 22.00 DINNER