    the Italian Grand Tourer par excellence

    Sportiness, elegance and comfort

    Ferrari has chosen a particularly evocative moniker for this exceptionally versatile drop-top car, referencing one of Italy’s most beautiful towns. Portofino is renowned for its charming tourist port and, over the years, has become internationally synonymous with elegance, sportiness and understated luxury. The launch colour of the new Ferrari has also been dedicated to this marvellous town: Rosso Portofino. A Ferrari designed to be driven every day that also effortlessly converts from an authentic ‘berlinetta’ coupé to a drop-top capable of delivering a unique Ferrari soundtrack and superb driving pleasure even in day-to-day situations. 
    NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.

    • V8
      Engine
    • 3.5 sec
      0-100 km/h
    • 10.8 sec
      0-200 km/h
    • 600 cv
      Max. power output

    Capable of unleashing a massive 600 cv and sprinting from 0 to 200 km/h in just 10.8 seconds, the Ferrari Portofino is the most powerful convertible to combine the advantages of a retractable hard top, a roomy boot and generous cockpit space complete with two rear seats suitable for short trips.  

    This is also true of the Ferrari Portofino. Aside from a new exhaust line, electronically-controlled by-pass valves have been adopted in a first for Ferrari, delivering improvements in actuation speed and precision.The new valves guarantee that the soundtrack changes in line with the various situations in which the car is used.


    The retractable hard top (RHT) can be opened or closed in just 14 seconds on the move at lower speeds. Careful modelling of the RHT housing allows the luggage compartment to hold two cabin trolleys with the roof down and three with the roof up. Ideal for any occasion, the Ferrari Portofino represents the perfect combination of design, performance and technology.
    Engine
    • TypeV8 - 90°
    • Overall displacement3855 cc
    • Bore and stroke 86.5 mm x 82 mm
    • Max. power output*441 kW (600 cv) at 7500 rpm
    • Maximum torque *760 Nm from 3000 to 5250 rpm
    • Max. engine speed7500 rpm
    • Compression ratio9.45:1
    Dimensions and weight
    • Length4586 mm
    • Width1938 mm
    • Height1318 mm
    • Wheelbase2670 mm
    • Front track1633 mm
    • Rear track1635 mm
    • Kerb weight**1664 kg
    • Dry weight**1545 kg
    • Dry weight/power ratio1.78kg/cv
    • Weight distribution 46-54% front/rear
    • Boot capacity292 l
    • Fuel tank capacity 80 l
    Tyres
    • Front245/35 ZR20; 8J x 20”
    • Rear285/35 ZR20; 10J x 20”
    Brakes
    • Front390 mm x 34 mm
    • Rear360 mm x 32 mm
    Transmission/gearbox
    • F1 dual-clutch transmission, 7-speed
    Electronic controls
    • ESP, ESC, with F1-Trac, E-Diff 3, SCM- E with twin solenoid
    Performance
    • Maximum speed>320 km/h
    • 0-100 km/h3.5 sec
    • 0-200 km/h10.8 sec
    • 100-0 km/h34 m
    Notes
    • ** In 7th gear
    • **With specific optional extras
