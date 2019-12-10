    The 2006 season brought the debut of the stunning Ferrari F430 GTC which was developed by the Corse Clienti department in Maranello in collaboration with Michelotto Automobili.

    The 2006 season brought the debut of the stunning Ferrari F430 GTC which was developed by the Corse Clienti department in Maranello in collaboration with Michelotto Automobili. Derived from the excellent F430 road-going berlinetta, the car continues has dominated its category since its debut. Its major wins have included the FIA GT2 Manufacturers’ Cup and Drivers’ titles in both 2006 and 2007, the Drivers’ title again in 2008 in the same championship, the Manufacturers’ title in the American Le Mans GT2 Series in 2007, and the GT category in the 2008 Le Mans 24 Hour Race.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 243.8 cu in
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 450 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7000 rpm
    • 490 Nm
      Maximum torque
    Engine
    • Type90° V8
    • Bore/Stroke3.62 X 2.96in
    • Total displacement243.8 cuin
    • Compression ratio0:00
    • Engine intake with twin Ø1.126 ” Restrictors in compliance with FIA-ACO regulations
    • Maximum power335 Kw (450 cv) at 7000 rpm.
    • Maximum torque490 Nm at 5500 rpm.
    Chassis
    • ChassisAluminium alloy engine block
    Tyres
    • Front325/650 18” PIRELLI
    • Front30/65 18” MICHELIN
    • Rear325/705 18” PIRELLI
    • Rear31/71 18” MICHELIN
    Brakes
    • Front15.0 X 1.34in
    • Rear13.1 X 1.26in
    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall lenght177.6in
    • Overall width78.75in
    • Height46.26in
    • Wheelbase102.7in
    • Front track66,78in
    • Rear track64,57in
    • Dry weight2745 lb
