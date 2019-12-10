Ferrari
    Ferrari F430 Challenge

    The F430 Challenge, the 8-cylinder berlinetta-derived competition car that will be taking part in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli from the 2006 season. Ferrari has also reaffirmed the strong link between its GT and sporting divisions with the new F430 Challenge which is specifically designed to meet the expectations of its sportier clients.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 262.9 cu in
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 490 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8,500rpm
    • 465 Nm
      Maximum torque
    Engine
    • Type90˚ V8
    • Bore/stroke3.62 x 3.19in
    • Unitary displacement32.9 cuin
    • Total displacement262.9 cuin
    • Compression ratio11,3 : 1
    • Maximum power*360 kW (490 CV) at 8,500rpm
    • Maximum torque465 Nm (343 lb-ft) at 5,250 rpm
    Chassis
    • BrakesFront 15.7 x 1.42 in; rear 13.8 x 1.32in
    • Fuel tank22.0 UK gal (26.4 US gal)
    • Front tyres235/645 19”
    • Rear tyres295/680 19”
    Bodywork
    • Length177.64in
    • Width75.7in
    • Height46.6in
    • Wheelbase102.4in
    • Front track65.7in
    • Rear track63.62in
    • Weight2701 lb
    Note
    • *Note for all models’ technical specifications. Engine power is expressed in kW, in accordance with the International System of Units (SI) and in CV for reasons of homogeneity. The horsepower (hp) can be calculated as follows: 1kW=1.34 hp.
    Performance
    • Top Speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
    • history
    • Technical Details

