The Dino name was revived for a prototype sports car of just 1,600 cc with styling reminiscent of the big P series models. This fast, agile car was used for several endurance races and came home first in a race at Vallelunga with Baghetti at the wheel. It also acquitted itself very well in the 1,000 km at the Nürburgring with a very honourable fourth overall. Driven by Baghetti and Biscaldi, it had actually been lying third ahead of a good number of cars with double and triple its displacement. The development of this model would, in turn, result in the creation of the 206 P.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.