    The 330 America was replaced by the 330 GT 2+2, which was unveiled at the Brussels Show. It was fitted with the new 4-litre Type 209 V12, which sported a slightly longer engine block than the 400 SA series from which it was derived. The 330 GT 2+2′s elegant line was the work of Pininfarina, and two series were built. These differed principally in the front end treatment; the first series (1963-1965) having four headlights and the second (1965-1967) just two. Around 1,000 examples were built in all.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement3967.44cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power221 kW (300 hp) at 6600 rpm
    • Power per litre76hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCZ/6 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, twin radius arms, semi-elliptic springs, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission4-speed + overdrive + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 90litres
    • Front tyres205 x 15
    • Rear tyres205 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Type2+2 coupé
    • Length4840mm
    • Width1715mm
    • Height1360mm
    • Wheelbase2650mm
    • Front track1397mm
    • Rear track1389mm
    • Weight1380kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed245km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
