CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES

Saturday at the Museum with Mum and Dad is all part of feeling part of the Ferrari family.

The Ferrari Museums open their doors to families with children of four to 12 years old, offering them a range of activities designed specifically for younger visitors. Our fun games, workshops, guided visits, learning trails and unique exhibitions mean that even the youngest visitors can discover intriguing hidden details about the Prancing Horse, a world-renowned symbol of excellence. A real dive into the story of past and present, thanks to Enzo Ferrari’s futuristic ideas! Details: Maranello: workshop for 4 – 11 year olds,

workshop for 4 – 11 year olds, Modena: treasure hunt with prize for 5 – 12 year olds.

INFO +39 0536949713 museo@ferrari.com