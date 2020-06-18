The gates of Maranello have represented the starting point of a tale of charm and style that won over the entire world for more than 70 years.

The gates of Maranello have represented the starting point of a tale of charm and style that won over the entire world for more than 70 years. The Grand Tour starts here, with stages in the world’s most captivating cities: the glamour of the lights of Paris, the modernism of London, the overwhelming energy of New York and the United States, taking in Middle Eastern luxury and ending with the ancient aesthetic of China and the Far East. Ferrari tells its story through memorable moments and characters who have chosen its cars as a symbol of beauty and prestige through time.



The many victories on the track, starting from the first win at the Rome Grand Prix on the Caracalla circuit, rapidly attracted the favour first of racers then of gentleman drivers and celebrities, who were struck by the special, winning charm of Ferrari, always revolutionary and at the forefront of refined mechanics and beauty in forms.



Iconic locations and unforgettable characters are the elements in a long, fantastic story that develops through time and space, and which always features Ferrari as the protagonist together with its dream cars. The Grand Tour reaches its rightful conclusion in Italy, with the latest addition to the Ferrari line-up, which offers a contemporary reinterpretation of the elegance and sophistication of the Dolce Vita lifestyle typical of the ‘50s and ’60s, here presented to the whole world with the Eternal City as its stage.



Enjoy the trip!