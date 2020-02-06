Rory Bryne designed an all-new car as the technical regulations for 1998 called for 20 cm narrower front and rear tracks and the use of grooved tyres instead of slicks



What made this car special was its novel aerodynamic design approach which, in the years to come, would ensure Ferrari’s superiority over its rivals. The engine was new too – the Tipo 047 characterised by an 80°angle between the cylinder banks and numerous internal and external modifications. The suspension design was also modified with the front shock absorbers mounted vertically once again, while torsion bar springing and push-rods were retained all round.



1998 saw Michael Schumacher and Ferrari in line for the World title once again. This time they faced a new adversary. Williams-Renault had been replaced in the rankings by the Mercedes-powered McLaren. Schumacher battled it out with Finn Mika Hakkinen in the last race of the season at Suzuka, but a mistake at the start and a puncture in the middle of a splendid chase saw Michael lose out on the chance of taking the Drivers’ title back to Maranello. However, the other six victories (Argentina, Canada, France, Great Britain, Hungary and Italy) and the 133 points remained a record for the Maranello marque.

