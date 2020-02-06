It is often said that the famous 500 F2 was a new and revolutionary design by Lampredi

But the legendary in-line four-cylinder engine was created for the two and a half litre cylinder capacity and as such was even tested first on the bench then on the track on 2 September 1951 in Bari then in Turin on 6 April 1952. On both occasions the driver was Piero Taruffi and the power developed was between 210 and 230 hp.



It is one of the few cases in which an engine with a cylinder capacity lower than the original design was more successful, as happened with the 500, which was developed by reducing the cylinder capacity from 625 but leaving the external dimensions unchanged. Vice versa, the basic design was taken to the 3500 cc cylinder capacity limit for sports cars.