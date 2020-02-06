The single-seater was developed further and given a powerful engine and a new cylinder head configuration



The aerodynamics were also worked on with front flaps and a full width rear wing, but the car had had its day. In fact, in the last races of 1969, Mexican Pedro Rodriguez was given a 1968 model to drive. 1969 was the most disastrous year in Ferrari’s Formula 1 career with just seven points scored. In fact, the Scuderia’s participation in the Championship events was often limited to just a single driver. Its drivers only managed three points-scoring placings in all, with Amon’s third position at Zandvoort the best result. However, 1969 was to prove important in other respects for Ferrari as Fiat bought a stake in the company, but allowed Ferrari a free reign when it came to its racing activities.