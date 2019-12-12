    The Ferrari Owners Club UAE is a relatively young club, founded only in March 2008, and was the first officially recognised Ferrari Owners Club in the Middle East.

    The Ferrari Owners Club UAE is a relatively young club, founded only in March 2008, and was the first officially recognised Ferrari Owners Club in the Middle East. We have around 160 Ferrari owners, all very active members of the club. Our members have a wide variety of car models, ranging anywhere from the 308, 348, F40 and the F355 as well Testarossas from the 1990s, to the newer 488s, 812 Superfasts, GTC4Lussos and Portofinos. Our members, both gentlemen and ladies, comprise over 40 different nationalities, which reflects the international population of the UAE as a whole.

    Most of our members are senior business people, company owners and/or retired executives. They join the club not only to share their passion for Ferrari cars, but also to spend time with other people from the local community who have similar interests. Our club is family-oriented, and with a few exceptions, our events always aim to include the whole family.

    We aim to do 12 to 14 events each season, with some being more car focused events, like track days or driver training; other events are of a more social character such as gala dinners and overnight trips. It’s about driving together, being together, and enjoying each other’s company, whilst sharing our passion for Ferrari Cars.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    CLINT WILFRED
    I begin by conveying my appreciation for giving me an opportunity to serve as the President of this prestigious car club in UAE.

    I am following the paved way of great personalities that have lead this club since its inception in 2008.

    In the foremost place, its the Cavallino Rampante that connects us all. The club and its activities are an extension of this lifestyle brand reflecting the passion that we all share. Club’s activities serve as a purpose to sustain our motivation and love for Ferrari, this job being clone well so far by the past presidents, from Fred Kamperman to Tani Hanna. I believe that me and my board will be persistent in pursuing this goal.

    There will be several opportunities for us to get together and enjoy activities together as friends, this would include community outreach for car lovers at large.

    For our current members and perspective members, it is my assurance that the intention of this board is to grow the club and enrich its membership experience and related activities. We seek greater collaboration and meaningful partnerships with our related associates and brand collaborators.

    I look forward to a successful term as President and invite each of you to participate, but most importantly become involved to cherish the Ferrari lifestyle.

    Forza FOCUAE Forza Ferrari

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club UAE
    Foundation: 30 March 2008
    Number of members: 164
    Address: P.O. Box 28774, Dubai, UAE
    Phone: 00971 50 555 1100
    Website: www.ferrariownersclubuae.com
    E-mail: c.wilfred@ferrariownersclubuae.com

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Clint Wilfred
    Treasurer: Nicolas Sibuet
    Office Manager: Samantha Anderson
    Events: Paulo Pereira and Alan Jahnig
    Legal: Nima Tabibi
    Government Relations: Bahaa Abouhatab
    Marketing Manager Ferrari MEA: Aurelien Sauvard