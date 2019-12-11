    Ferrari Club Sweden started as “Ferraristi Svezia” and was founded in 1973

    Ferrari Club Sweden started as “Ferraristi Svezia” and was founded in 1973 as the 7th official Ferrari club in the world.

    The club is very active and arranges lot of activities for our members, such as rallies, lifestyle and social events. We also host charity auctions to raise money for sick children and work together with charity organizations to make special events for sick children.

    There are approximately 1300 Ferraris in in Sweden and almost half of them belong to our more than 400 members; the club is also a member of the National Historic Vehicle Federation (Motorhistoriska Riskförbundet, MHRF) which makes it possible for members with classic cars to have very beneficial enthusiast insurances.

    If you own a Ferrari and are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at medlem@ferrariclubsweden.se or visit our webpage www.ferrariclubsweden.se

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Club Sweden
    Foundation: 1973 at Vastana Castle
    Number of members: 416
    Address: Gåskullevägen 6, SE-44552 Surte, Sweden
    Phone: +46-709933508
    Website: www.ferrariclubsweden.se
    E-mail: mediem@ferrariclubsweden.se

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Daniel Siitam
    Vice president: Jan-Eric Lindgren
    Treasurer: Susanne Andersson
    Secretary: Rickard Fritz
    Web and Communication Manager: Daniel Siitam
    Event manager: Torbjörn Hallenheim
    Vice event manager: Kirk Pettersson
    Board Member: Håkan Carlsson
    Board Member: Per Ollas