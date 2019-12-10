Just like the two-litre version, the Dino 246 S shared a similar styling to the 250 Testa Rossa of the same era, but was equipped with an engine derived from Formula 1. This version debuted in January 1960 at the Buenos Aires 100 km during the Temporada Argentina in the hands of Scarfiotti and Gonzalez. Two cars also took part in the Targa Florio, coming home second and fourth respectively. Although the Dino 246 S was subsequently used extensively by privateers, the official Ferrari works drivers only fielded the 250 Testa Rossa.

