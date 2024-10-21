The Certificate of Authenticity – available for road cars over 20 years old, Special Series, Sport and Ferrari F1 models – traces the history of the vehicle, verifying its conformity to the original design and the origin of each component. As well as preserving the car’s historical status and potentially increasing its value in the event of its sale, it allows owners to benefit from long-term spare parts and take part in the most prestigious official events.
Ferrari Classiche Certification is a structured process to guarantee the authenticity of historic cars. The process can be initiated at an authorised dealer or in Maranello and has four distinct steps, to ensure a detailed and thorough assessment.
Your Ferrari Classica can be inspected either by Ferrari Classiche itself or by an authorised dealer. Using photographs, measurements and technical data, all the necessary information is gathered in order to perform the analysis. Following an overall check, the car is returned to the owner ahead of the next step.
The analysis begins by verifying that the chassis is original – an essential requirement for certification. The bodywork and interior are examined, comparing them against original specifications. The analysis continues with an in-depth check of all the vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.
The Certification Report, which summarises the results of the inspection and analysis steps, is submitted to the Certification Committee. This third-party body can then either accept or reject the report. If there are any issues that cannot be waived, the process is suspended until the compromised parts are replaced.
Once a vehicle is approved, a document is produced that incorporates both photographic and technical evidence. This accompanies the Certificate of Authenticity, signed by Piero Ferrari, which is sent to the owner and attests to the authenticity of the Ferrari Classica in question.