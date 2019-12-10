    Ferrari 735 S: The in-line 4-cylinder Ferrari engine started out its career in the 1950 Formula 2 Championship.

    Ferrari 735 S

    The in-line 4-cylinder Ferrari engine started out its career in the 1950 Formula 2 Championship. This engine type had proved itself a winner on both twisty and fast circuits and so it was decided to transfer the technology to sports cars. Testing carried out on a 250 MM chassis produced encouraging results and so, bored out to 3,000 cc, the engine made its debut in the new 735 S, demonstrating great potential from its very first outing on the Senigallia track. The races which followed confirmed its prowess and it was decided that it should be further developed.

    • V4
      ENGINE
    • 2941.66 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 165 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6800 rpm
    • 735.41 cc
      Unitary displacement
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal, in-line-four
    • Bore/stroke102 x 90mm
    • Unitary displacement735.41cc
    • Total displacement2941.66cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power165 kW (225 hp) at 6800 rpm
    • Power per litre76hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedtwo Weber 50 DCOA carburettors
    • Ignitiontwo spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 125litres
    • Front tyres5.25 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2250mm
    • Front track1278mm
    • Rear track1284mm
    • Weight750 kg (kerb)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-