    Scuderia Ferrari in Austin: 2020 United States GP
    • LocationAustin
    • First GP2012
    • Circuit length 5.513 km
    • Race Distance308.405 km
    • Laps56
    • Lap Record1:36.169Charles Leclerc (2019)
    • 10
      RACE WINS
    • 7
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 12
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 25
      PODIUMS
    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    1975Lauda312 T
    1978Reutemann312 T3
    1979Villeneuve312 T4
    2000SchumacherF1-2000
    2002BarrichelloF2002
    2003SchumacherF2003 - GA
    2004SchumacherF2004
    2005SchumacherF2005
    2006Schumacher248 F1
    2018VettelSF71H
      • MEDIA GALLERY