John Surtees became the first driver to win the top titles on both four and two wheels, a record that remains unbroken to this day



His 1964 Formula 1 title came courtesy of the Ferrari 158 F1, which hailed the return of the V8 to Maranello, and opened the way for a long and very successful series of GTs powered by that engine. Surtees beat Graham Hill in the Championship by a single point, taking advantage of his rival’s retirement from the last race in Mexico, and the help of his team mate Lorenzo Bandini.



Ferrari lined out three different models in 1964: the aforementioned 158 F1, the 156 F1-63, aboard which Bandini won in Australia, and the 512 F1, powered by a 12-cylinder engine with horizontally opposed cylinders. The Maranello team also won the Constructors’ Cup. Curiously, in protest against the sporting authorities which had not homologated the 250 LM, Ferrari decided have its cars entered by its American importer, NART, and painted them in blue and white – the colours of the American flag.