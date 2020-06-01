The French Grand Prix was the sixth round of the season, although effectively the fifth as no European teams or drivers bothered with the Indianapolis 500. Ferrari arrived with its 6 cylinder 246 Dino, with revised suspension and Mike Hawthorn and Luigi Musso dominated qualifying. The Englishman took pole on the 8.3 kilometre Reims circuit in 2’21”7, seven tenths better than his team-mate. In the third Ferrari, Peter Collins started on the second row, while mechanical woes in practice meant Wolfgang Von Trips started last. Championship leader Stirling Moss was down in sixth in the Vanwall and reigning champion Juan Manuel Fangio was eighth in the Maserati.

Hawthorn made a hesitant start and Harry Schell led in the BRM but the Ferrari man was back in front by turn 2, Gueux, on the opening lap and then pulled away. Musso, Collins, Moss, Tony Brooks in the other Vanwall and Fangio lost time behind Schell and treated spectators to a run of passing moves down the long straight. The first to drop back from the leaders was Collins, who went through an escape road after a stone got stuck under his brake pedal.

Musso pulled out enough of a lead so others couldn’t slipstream him and set off in pursuit of Hawthorn. The Italian caught his team-mate when on lap 9, the leader could clearly see the number 2 car in his Ferrari’s mirrors. At the Thillois corner Musso was than 100 metres off Hawthorn. The pair crossed the line heading to the Bretelle Sud and the high speed Gueux corner. Musso kicked up a cloud of dust and the Italian trided to take the corner flat to get a slingshot and try and pass Hawthorn on the following straight, but he ended up rolling it into the ditch on the outside of the turn.