Powerful yet sophisticated, sporty yet luxurious. Ferrari's new 12-cylinder really does make every journey a radically different experience. Whether being driven solo or with all four seats occupied, the latest addition to the Ferrari range puts people at the centre of a whole new world. The GTC4 Lusso was designed to deliver different and entirely surprising emotions.

    • CO2 Emissions:
    • Low: 648 g/km
    • Mid: 358 g/km
    • High: 308 g/km
    • Extra High: 315 g/km
    • Combined: 366 g/km
    • Fuel consumption:
    • Low: 28,5 l/100km
    • Mid: 15,8 l/100km
    • High: 13,6 l/100km
    • Extra High: 13,9 l/100km
    • Combined: 16,1 l/100km

The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval.

The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.

Meticulous attention to design has produced a cabin that is a ﬂawless triumph of sporty luxury. Another ﬁrst from the GTC4Lusso is the new, beautifully balanced Dual Cockpit architecture designed to enhance the shared driving experience for both driver and passenger. 

In-car acoustic comfort is also signiﬁcantly better than in the FF, thanks to improved insulation from exterior noise. Needless to say, however, this does not in the least impinge on the signature sound of the Ferrari V12 in the cabin. This was attained by achieving a 20% improvement in rigidity of the car’s chassis attachment points, upgrading of the climate control system which is now 25% quieter, and improved ﬁltering and damping of less-pleasant.

The FF ﬁrst introduced the 4RM system integrated with the E-Diff, F1-Trac, SCM and ESC to guarantee superb drivability in all weather conditions but the GTC4Lusso marks another major advance.

E-Diff, F1-Trac, SCM and ESC to guarantee superb drivability in all weather conditions but the GTC4Lusso marks another major advance, by introducing new control and integration logics with evolved 4RM systems which are then also implemented with the rear-wheel steering.

Intense research and development have boosted the 6,262 cc V12’s maximum power output to 690 cv, making the GTC4Lusso the most powerful car in its segment. Both its 2.6 kg/cv weight-to-power-ratio and its 13.5:1 compression ratio set new records for the category too.

It is rich and powerful in performance driving and discreet yet harmonious in the city or on the motorway.

Its maximum revs stand at 8,250 rpm.

Maximum torque is 697 Nm at 5,750 rpm with 80% already available at just 1,750 rpm for superb responsiveness even at low revs. This makes the GTC4Lusso incredibly versatile: it is as at home in performance driving as it is in more GT-type contextssuch as city centres or on long journeys.

  • V12
    Engine
  • 3,4 sec
    0-100 km/h
  • 125 cv/l
    Specific power output
  • 690 cv
    Max power output
Engine
  • TypeV12 - 65°
  • Total displacement6262cc
  • Bore and Stroke94 x 75,2mm
  • Maximum power*507 kW (690 CV) at 8,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque*697 Nm a 5.750 rpm
  • Maximum engine speed8,250 rpm
  • Compression ratio13,5:1
Dimension and weight
  • Length4922mm
  • Width1980mm
  • Height1383mm
  • Wheelbase2990mm
  • Front track1674mm
  • Rear track1668mm
  • Kerb weight**1920kg
  • Dry weight**1790kg
  • Weight distribution47% front - 53% rear
  • Boot capacity800/450l
  • Fuel tank capacity91l
Tyres
  • Front245/35 ZR20; 8.5” J x 20”
  • Rear295/35 ZR20”; 10.5” J x 20”
Brakes
  • Front398 x 38mm
  • Rear360 x 32mm
Transmission and gearbox
  • 4RM EVO/4WS/ 7-speed F1 DCT/ E-Diff
Electronics control
  • SSC4/ CST with F1 TRAC, ESP
  • 9.0 Premium with ABS EVO/SCM - E
Performance
  • Maximum speed335km/h
  • 0 - 100 km/h3,4sec
  • 0 - 200 km/h10,5sec
  • 100 - 0 km/h34m
  • 200 - 0 km/h138m
  • Dry weight/power ratio2,6kg/cv
Consumption
  • Low28,5l/100km
  • Mid15,8l/100km
  • High13,6l/100km
  • Extra High13,9l/100km
  • Combined16,1l/100km
  • NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approvalThe fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures refer to the WLTP cycle.
Co2 emissions
  • Low648g/km
  • Mid258g/km
  • High308g/km
  • Extra High315g/km
  • Combined366g/km
  • NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approvalThe fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures refer to the WLTP cycle.
Notes
  • *Engine power is expressed in kW, in accordance with the International System of Units (SI) and in CV for reasons of homogeneity. With 98 octane-rated petrol
  • **With optional equipment
