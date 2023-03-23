812 Superfast 

The 812 Superfast is one of the most powerful 12-cylinder road-going Ferraris ever. It’s hard to improve on a vehicle that was designed to push the boundaries of the Prancing Horse’s own achievements, yet even this car can benefit further from the weight-saving, performance-enhancing options created specifically for it from the Ferrari Genuine Accessories range. These exclusive components augment the experience of driving and owning the 812 Superfast – and add to its considerable road presence.
Welcome to the Ferrari Genuine car configurator, an interactive 3D experience dedicated to Ferrari customers. It’s exclusive to Ferrari, the only car manufacturer to offer this functionality, available solely to the lucky owners of a Prancing Horse car.

The easy-to-use tool lets you explore a wide range of articles from the Ferrari Genuine Accessories catalogue and see exactly how they’ll look on your model.

With the many tools available, you’ll be able explore and rotate your car through 360°, observe it from any perspective and open the doors and boot, with both a daytime and a night-time view.

More than 50 accessories are available, with a complete description for each one, divided into five categories: exterior, interior, equipment, car care, racing.

If you’re an owner:
  • Open my garage and select your car
  • Access the Genuine car configurator
  • Configure the car
  • Send it to your dealer.