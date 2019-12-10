Logo

    Ferrari 458 Speciale

    EXTREME TECHNOLOGY FOR SPECIAL EMOTIONS

    As with all Ferrari special series, the 458 Speciale boasts an array of advanced technical solutions that make it a completely unique model designed for owners looking for an even more focused sports car offering extreme driving emotions.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 4497 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 605 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 9000 rpm
    • >325 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • TypeV8 - 90°
    • Bore and stroke 94 x 81 mm (3.7 x 3.2 in)
    • Overall displacement 4497 cc
    • Compression ratio 14:1
    • Maximum power** 445 kW (605 cv) at 9000 rpm
    • Specific power output 135 cv/l
    • Maximum torque 540 Nm at 6000 rpm
    • Maximum revs (limiter) 9000 rpm
    Dimensions and weight
    • Length 4571 mm
    • Width 1951 mm
    • Height 1203 mm
    • Wheelbase 2650 mm
    • Front track 1679 mm
    • Rear track 1632 mm
    • Dry weight* 1290 kg
    • Kerb weight* 1395 kg
    • Weight distribution 42% front, 58% rear
    • Weight/power ratio 2.13 kg/cv
    • Fuel tank capacity 86 l
    Tyres and wheels
    • Front245/35 ZR20 J9.0
    • Rear305/30 ZR 20 J11.0
    Carbon-ceramic braking system
    • Front398x223x36 mm
    • Rear360x233x32 mm
    Electronic control systems
    • ESC, High performance ABS/EBD, F1-Trac, E-diff, SCC, Frd SCM-E
    Gearbox
    • 7-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission
    Performance
    • Maximum speed >325 km/h
    • 0-100 km/h 3.0 sec
    • 0-200 km/h 9.1 sec
    • 0-400 m 10.7 sec
    • 0-1000 m 19.4 sec
    • Fiorano lap time 1'23''5
    Fuel consumption and emissions (ece + eudc combined cycle with hele system)
    • Fuel consumption 11.8 l/100 km
    • CO2 emissions 275 gr/km
    Notes
    • *With optional equipment
    • **Including 3.7 kW by ram effect
