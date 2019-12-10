The 375 Mille Miglia carried on the Ferrari tradition of naming sports models after the famous Italian road race and was a spin-off of the F1 single-seater, just like its sister car, the 375 America, which was the GT equivalent. The engine was based on its F1 counterpart, albeit with a new crankshaft giving a shorter, 68 mm stroke but with a bigger bore for a larger, 4.5-litre displacement. The engine debuted in a 340 berlinetta at Le Mans where it was driven by Ascari and Villoresi. Subsequently Pininfarina built a series of around 10 spiders and a few berlinettas which were mainly fielded by privateers.

