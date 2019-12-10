    The Ferrari 335 S made its debut at the infamous 1957 Mille Miglia with Alfonso De Portago

    Ferrari 335 S

    The direct descendant of the 315 S, the 335 S made its debut at the infamous 1957 Mille Miglia with Alfonso De Portago replacing an unwell Luigi Musso at the wheel at the last minute. The car was lying third when tragedy struck near Guidizzolo, killing De Portago, his co-driver Edmond Nelson and 14 spectators. The ensuing barrage of protests brought the era of high-speed road racing to an end in Italy. The 335 S also took part in the Le Mans 24 hour, turning in the fastest lap at an average of over 120 mph. In addition to this, it took the first two places at the Venezuelan 1000 km, thus contributing to Ferrari’s victory in the Manufacturers’ World Championship.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4023.32 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 287 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7400 rpm
    • 300 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 72mm
    • Unitary displacement335.27cc
    • Total displacement4023.32cc
    • Compression ratio9.2 : 1
    • Maximum power287 kW (390 hp) at 7400 rpm
    • Power per litre97hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 44 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitiontwin plugs, four coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tank-
    • Front tyres6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2350mm
    • Front track1296mm
    • Rear track1310mm
    • Weight880kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed300km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-