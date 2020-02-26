We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.

    Scuderia Ferrari in Interlagos: 2020 Brazilian GP
    Sectors
    Turns
    Max Speed
    DRS
    • LocationInterlagos
    • First GP1973
    • Circuit length 4.309 km
    • Race Distance305.909 km
    • Laps71
    • Lap Record1:10.540Valtteri Bottas (2018)
    • 11
      RACE WINS
    • 7
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 8
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 31
      PODIUMS
    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    1976Lauda312 T
    1977Reutemann312 T2
    1978Reutemann312 T2
    1989MansellF1-89
    1990ProstF1-90
    2000SchumacherF1-2000
    2002SchumacherF-2002
    2006Massa248 F1
    2007RaikkonenF2007
    2008MassaF2008
    2017VettelSF70H
