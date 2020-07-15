At Paul Ricard, Ferrari showed the same domination they had displayed in Mexico City. Nigel Mansell took pole position but Prost was among the drivers who were dissatisfied after the session, as he was forced to qualify with the race engine after the more powerful one went up in smoke during free practice.

In terms of the race, the main worry was the tyres and there was concern that two stops may be required to get to the end of the race. However there was one team, which up until then had never been a front runner, which had an ace up its sleeve. It was Leyton House, previously March, which had a car so susceptible to the set up, that on the bumpy tarmac in Mexico, Ivan Capelli and Mauricio Gugelmin could not even qualify. The designer, a 27-year-old by the name of Adrian Newey, had just left the team but before leaving, he had introduced an aerodynamic element on the CG901 which made Le Castellet the perfect track for them.