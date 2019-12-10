Logo

    Ferrari's first ever production car to be equipped with the F1-derived hybrid

    LaFerrari is Ferrari’s most ambitious project. It boasts the most extreme performance ever achieved by a Ferrari production car and features the most advanced and innovative technical solutions which will, in the future, filter down to the rest of the Ferrari range. The LaFerrari is Ferrari’s first ever production car to be equipped with the F1-derived hybrid solution – the HY-KERS system – which combines an electric motor producing over 150 CV with the most powerful incarnation yet of Ferrari’s classic V12, with 800 CV at 9000 rpm.

    The 6262cc V12 produces 800 CV and the electric motor a further 120 kw (163 CV) for a total of over 960 CV.

    As well as producing 800 CV, the V12 spins to 9250 rpm which guarantees fantastic performance and driving pleasure as well as that unmistakable Ferrari V12 sound. These completely unprecedented results can be attributed to work carried out in three areas: volumetric, mechanical and combustion efficiency.

    The LaFerrari’s architecture represents the pinnacle of innovation even by Ferrari’s legendary standards. The objective was to increase aerodynamic efficiency, deliver ideal weight distribution, lower the car’s centre of gravity as far as possible, and, most importantly of all, seamlessly integrate the new hybrid system.All of this and more has been achieved without impinging on cabin space, comfort or accessibility.

    The LaFerrari's overall silhouette and proportions are the very natural product of its architecture and the layout of its hybrid running gear.

    Hy-kers system
    • Total maximum power 963 CV
    • Total maximum torque >900 Nm
    • V12 maximum power* 800 CV @9000 rpm
    • Maximum revs 9250 rpm
    • V12 maximum torque 700Nm @6750 rpm
    • Electric motor output 120 Kw
    • CO2 emissions 330 g/km
    Performance
    • Maximum speed >350 km/h
    • 0-100 km/h <3 sec
    • 0-200 km/h <7sec
    • 0-300 km/h 15sec
    Ice
    • Type 65-deg. V12
    • Bore and stroke 94 x 75,2 mm
    • Total displacement 6262 cc
    • Compression ratio 13.5:1
    • Specific power 128 CV/l
    Dimensions
    • Length 4702 mm
    • Width 1992 mm
    • Height 1116 mm
    • Wheelbase 2650 mm
    • Weight distribution 41% fr, 59% r
    Gearbox
    • 7-speed DCT
    Suspension
    • Frontdouble wishbones
    • Rearmulti-link
    Tyres
    • Front 265/30 - 19
    • Rear345/30 - 20
    Brakes
    • Rear398 x 223 x 36 mm
    • Front380 x 253 x 34 mm
    Electronic controls
    • ESCstability control
    • High perf ABS/EBD Performance anti blockage system/electronic brake balance
    • EF1-Trac F1 electronic traction control integrated with the hybrid system
    • E-Diff 3 third generation electronic differential
    • SCM-E Frs magnetorheological damping with twin solenoids (Al-Ni tube)
    • Aerodynamics active
    Notes
    • *with dynamic ram effect
