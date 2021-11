Acquired in Formula 1, the turbo-charged 2-litre Ferrari V8 was developed further. The results were very good: specific power was raised to a record value of 127 bhp per litre and maximum torque was not only increased, but was now also available at a lower engine speed, substantially improving the car’s flexibility. Turbo boost came in gradually from as low as 3,000 rpm, making the car much more manageable.