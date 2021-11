Featuring a single overhead camshaft per cylinder bank, the 196 S was driven by Collins first time out at Goodwood. The engine was modified to a single overhead camshaft V6 60° unit for endurance races in 1959 and 1960. A 2.4 litre version was also produced in 1960, the 246 S. The 296 S was also given a V6 engine, with an overall displacement of 1983.72 cm3. All three vehicles were designed by Scaglietti and Fantuzzi.