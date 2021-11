Like the 376, the 735 LM sported an in-line 6-cylinder engine. However, what made it unusual was that the 735 in its names refers to the displacement of just one cylinder, as was the case in the earliest models. Three of the cars were built for the 1955 Le Mans 24 Hour race (hence the LM), in which they clocked up an impressive speed of 282 km/h. A fourth model was also built. Happily, all are still in perfect working order and in the hands of passionate collectors.