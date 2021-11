The first of these cars was built by a young coachbuilder from Modena called Scaglietti and was inspired by a design created by Dino Ferrari to freshen up the look of the old 166 given to him by his father. The models built for sale to the public were the work of Pinin Farina who built around 15 of the spiders in all. Powered by a 2000 cc four-cylinder engine, this model acquitted itself very honourably indeed in a whole host of races, topping its category in many.