    458 Challenge Evo, compared to the 458 Challenge, has been boosted by the addition of an aerodynamic kit. It is powered by a 4.5 litre V8 engine capable of 570 horsepower but several updates have also improved handling. The most striking change is the rear wing that looks like the one used in GT competitions. It provides a lot more downforce for much better cornering. Then there are also a new front splitter and an even better designed underbody, which have allowed the Ferrari engineers to fit stiffer front springs and improve the braking system.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 274.5 cu in
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 570 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 9000 RPM
    • 12.5:1
      Compression ratio
    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall length178.2in
    • Overall width76.3in
    • Height45.8in
    • Wheelbase104.3in
    • Front track66.6in
    • Rear track63.6in
    • Dry weight2689.6 lb*
    • Fuel tank capacity24.8 lmp gal / 29.8 US gal
    Tyres
    • Front255/650 19"x9"
    • Rear305/690 19"x11"
    Brakes
    • Front15.7 x 1.5in
    • Rear15 x 1.34in
    Engine
    • TypeV8 - 90°
    • Bore/stroke3.7 x 3.2in
    • Total displacement274.5 cuin
    • Compression ratio12.5:1
    • Maximum power570 CV** at 9000 rpm
    • Maximum torque540 Nm at 6000 rpm
    Note
    • *With drivers’ side Racing seat and asymmetric roll cage
    • **Includes 5 CV from ram-effect