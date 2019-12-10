    The Ferrari 410S marked a return to the 12-cylinder theme, which had remained dear to Enzo Ferrari’s heart.

    Ferrari 410 S

    The 410S marked a return to the 12-cylinder theme, which had remained dear to Enzo Ferrari’s heart. A dual ignition V12 of almost 5000 ccs fed by three Weber 42DCZ/4 carburettors was mounted on a very light chassis with a wheel base of just 2500 mm while a De Dion axle controlled the rear wheels. Two 4101S’s debuted at the Buenos Aires 1000 Km, but sadly were forced to retire whilst leading the race when their axle shafts snapped. One of the two prototypes was then sold to John Elgar in the United States where it went on to win a whole host of local races.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4962.96 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 250 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6200 rpm
    • 280 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke88 x 68mm
    • Unitary displacement413.58cc
    • Total displacement4962.96cc
    • Compression ratio8.5 : 1
    • Maximum power250 kW (340 hp) at 6200 rpm
    • Power per litre69hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 42 DCZ/3 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils or twin plugs and four coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 195litres
    • Front tyres6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres7.50 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2420mm
    • Front track1455mm
    • Rear track1450mm
    • Weight1200kg (with liquids)
    Performance
    • Top speed280km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-