The 250 GT 2+2 was the first four-seater Ferrari to be produced on a large scale. Fitted with the Tipo 250 single overhead camshaft 3-litre V12, 957 of them were built. This model featured four speeds plus overdrive. The Pininfarina bodywork combined the results of the latest studies on aerodynamics with extremely elegant lines. The last fifty cars built (the final car left the factory at the end of 1963) were fitted with the 4-litre V12 engine from the 330 America.