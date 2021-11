Turbocharging had taken a strong foothold in Formula 1 racing and the experience gained on the tracks soon made the leap to production with the 208 GTB Turbo, unveiled at the 1982 Turin Motor Show.

The 2,000 cc V8 was given a considerable injection of power which radically transformed the whole character of the car, lending it the kind of superb acceleration normally unthinkable in a car of this displacement. A GTS version with a removable Targa top was also available.