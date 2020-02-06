An Italian was back

To limit the engine capacity the Federation decided that the tank could only have a volume of 220 litres and the cars could not come in for a pit stop refill during the race. This led to an incredible research in the area of petrol and lubricants and thus consequently to higher costs. In Maranello, 11 years after Arturio Merzario, an Italian was back: Michele Alboreto, discovered by Ken Tyrrell. Alboreto came to race next to René Arnoux. It was a difficult season for the team, but also for the fans. The Scuderia concluded the 1984 Championship with a not very satisfying – considering the potential of the 126 C4 – second place in the Constructors’ standings behind McLaren, who used TAG turbos to win 12 out of 16 races with Niki Lauda and Alain Prost, who won the Drivers’ Title and the second place in the Drivers standings with half a point between them.