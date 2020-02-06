Logo

    2003

    The F2003-GA was the 49th single-seater constructed by Ferrari to take part in the World Formula 1 championship

    The thinking behind the car was the same as for the F2002: optimisation of air flow, weight reduction and lowering of the centre of gravity. The rear end was revised and the suspension modified to get the best out of the Bridgestone tyres. The engine underwent a process of reducing the clutter even more and to fine tune the weight distribution. 2003 was a championship that went down to the last race in Suzuka but ultimately Schumacher took his 6th Drivers’ title (beating Fangio’s record) and Ferrari won its fifth straight Constructors’ crown.
    • V10
      Engine
    • 2997 cc
      Total displacement
    • 600 kg
      Weight (with liquids and driver)
    • 7-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V10
    • Total displacement 2997 cc
    • Maximum power 621 kW (845 hp) at 18,300 rpm
    • Power per litre 282 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Magneti Marelli electronic indirect injection
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame honeycomb and carbon-fibre composite monocoque
    • Front suspension independent push-rod, twin wishbones, torsion bar springs, telescopic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspension independent push-rod, twin wishbones, torsion bar springs, rotary dampers
    • Brakes carbon-carbon composite discs
    • Transmission electro-hydraulic 7-speed + reverse
    • Steering mechanical power-assisted rack-and-pinion
    • Front tyres 13”, Bridgestone
    • Rear tyres 13”, Bridgestone
      • TECH SPECS
      • Media gallery