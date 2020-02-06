Logo

    1973

    After the 312 B2’s suspension has been modified and the position became again more conventional for the installation of the spring/dampener group the single-seater is used for a part of the 1972 season


    Meanwhile the team is looking for new solutions also in terms of aerodynamics, which are the base for the first version of the 312 B3 was also called “snowplough” due to the form of its nose. This version has never been used in races and is still in possession of a collector, while the 312 B3 is the car inaugurating the era of the aluminium monocoque without an internal tubular steel structure. “Periscope” air inlets are a novelty regarding the engine and there are some new parts also in the front of the car, while the engine and the suspension are rather similar to the previous model.

    The 312 B3 is less competitive than the B2 and the Scuderia Ferrari gains only12 points. Ickx and Merzario can’t gain a place on the podium, but the fourth places as their best results (two times with the Italian). Problems prevent Ferrari to start in the Dutch and German GPs. The Drivers’ Title is won by Tyrrell’s Jackie Stewart, while the Constructors’ Title goes to Lotus.
    • Flat-12
      Engine
    • 2991.80 cc
      Total displacement
    • 578 kg
      Weight (with liquids)
    • 5-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Type rear, longitudinal flat-12
    • Bore/stroke 80 x 49.6 mm
    • Unitary displacement 249.31 cc
    • Total displacement 2991.80 cc
    • Compression ratio 11.5 : 1
    • Maximum power 357 kW (485 hp) at 12.500 rpm
    • Power per litre 162 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame aluminium monocoque
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, lower wishbone, upper radius arm, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakes discs
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering rack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank capacity 230 litres
    • Front tyres 9.2-20-13
    • Rear tyres 14-26-13