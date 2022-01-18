Laura is the second girl to join the Ferrari Driver
Academy. She won the second edition of the FIA Girls on Track -Rising Stars
programme. This FIA Women in Motorsport Commission initiative, run in
collaboration with the FDA aims to promote women in motor sport and support the
most talented young girls between the ages of 12 and 16 on their path to becoming
professional racing drivers.
Laura got her passion for racing from her father, who
influenced her choice of Michael Schumacher as her favourite driver. She first
drove a kart at the age of ten. By her own admission, it was not a case of love
at first sight with motor sport, but her interest grew gradually to the point
where it became a life choice.
To date, Laura has only raced in karts and continues
to do so in 2022. However, she will also take part in several tests at the
wheel of a Formula 4 car to learn about single-seaters in preparation for a
debut next season.