Against the wonderful winter backdrop of Courmayeur, one of the Alps’ most prestigious resorts, our professional instructors will show you the fun and satisfying art of counter-steering, and teach you how to negotiate the most challenging bends without sacrificing speed.
The On-Ice Course is also designed to improve your level of athletic ability. That’s because driving technique alone is not enough: you have to be able to anticipate and control the situations that arise in extreme environments. For this reason, you will get advice on how to prepare physically, participate in theory lessons and receive detailed analysis of your performance.
A whole team of specialised mechanics will be on hand to support you, ready to change the car's tyres if needed and optimise the setup.
Dine on the summit of Mont Blanc. Enjoy exclusive accommodation, and savour experiences devoted to your wellbeing. During the two-day course you will experience the very best of Courmayeur.
There are more appealing activities awaiting your companion: the Guest package offers a range of delightful and exclusive experiences to suit every taste.
While you drive, your companion can experience the unique delights of the Alps. The guest programme includes a cultural tour of Aosta, with lunch at Paolo Griffa's Michelin-starred Caffè Nazionale, a trip to the summit of Mont Blanc to sample the local cuisine at an altitude of 3,466 metres, wellness treatments and a passenger experience in a Ferrari Purosangue.
The Ferrari Corso Pilota On-Ice takes place in Courmayeur (IT) in January 2024.
Corso Pilota On-Ice is exclusively reserved for Ferrari clients only. In order to be contacted, and for in-depth information on taking part, please complete the form.