Auto
Racing
Store
Universe
Corporate
Auto
812 Superfast
812 GTS
296 GTB
SF90 Stradale
SF90 Spider
F8 Tributo
F8 Spider
Ferrari Roma
Ferrari Portofino M
Special Series
Icona
Line Up
MyFerrari
MyFerrari App
Sign In
Register
Owners Club
Configurator
GT Racing
Past Models
Personalisation
Ferrari Tailor Made
Ferrari Genuine
Car services
Officine Classiche
Driving Courses
Driving Activities
Pre-Owned
Home
Why Approved
Models
Value your car
Dealer
Financial Services
Racing
Formula 1
Home
SF21 Reveal
Team
News
Races
Partners
Hospitality
Media Galleries
History
Ferrari Driver Academy
Home
Mission
Drivers
Media Galleries
News
Ferrari Esports
Home
Ferrari Esports FDA Team
Ferrari Esports Series
Competizioni GT
Home
News
GT Series
Official Drivers
Cars
Club Competizioni GT
LMH
Media Galleries
Partners
Corse Clienti
Home
News
Calendar
Ferrari Challenge
XX Programme
F1 Clienti
Bertolini 500
Ferrari Challenge drivers
Corso Pilota
Cars
Media galleries
Live Streaming
Partners
Finali Mondiali 2021
Store
Universe
News
The Official Ferrari Magazine
Ferrari Museums
Home
Ferrari Maranello Museum
Enzo Ferrari Modena Museum
Factory Tour
Personalised Experiences
Exclusive Events
Tickets and info
Ristorante Cavallino
Home
History
Massimo Bottura
Menu
The Restaurant
Contacts
Gift voucher
History
Ferrari Simulation Center
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Ferrari Land Barcelona
Corporate
Buy Tickets
Musei Ferrari
Personalised
Experiences
Discover more
Musei Ferrari
Guided
and
Private
Visits
Discover more
1
Activities
Activities
Packages
Ferrari
Factory
Tour
Exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and along the Viale Enzo Ferrari boulevard in the factory complex.
Discover more
Fan activities
Driving
Simulation
Two semi-professional simulators to allow visitors to experience the exhilaration of driving Ferrari
Discover more
Fan activities
On-board
photo
A photographic set complete with a Ferrari 458 Speciale
Discover more
Fan Activities
Discover
Ferrari
&
Pavarotti
Land
Slow food, fast cars.
Discover more
Fan activities
Pit-Stop
Test your talent on a classic pit stop change tyre
Discover more
Packages
Museum
and
track
The Ferrari Museums have joined forces with the Autodromo di Modena circuit to offer their visitors a truly special experience.
Discover more
2
Custum Visits
Custum Visits
Musei Ferrari
Personalised
Experiences
The Ferrari Museums offer visitors a unique and engaging opportunity to relive the history of the Prancing Horse and its founder.
Discover more
Musei Ferrari
Guided
and
Private
Visits
Exclusive guided tours or tailored to clients’ specific requests.
Discover more
Didattica
Schools
and
the
Red/Yellow
Campus
The Ferrari Museums offer schools of all levels and types a rich educational programme that introduces children and teens to the Ferrari Legend, its beginnings and long history.
Discover more
Membership Pass
Membership
Pass
Unlimited access to both the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena for an entire year from the date of purchase.
Discover more
3
TICKETS AND PACKAGES
BUY
TICKETS
OR
DISCOVER
THE
PACKAGES
Find Prices
Activities
Custum Visits
TICKETS AND PACKAGES