An exciting project

The Scuderia with Peter Schetty, who followed Franco Gozzi as the head of the team, opened the season with a win at the South African GP with the Italian American Mario Andretti behind the wheel of the 312 B. New in ’71 were the Firestone slicks, used for the first time in Spain. At the third race, held in Monte Carlo, the new 312 B2 went onto the track. Its engine had a shorter stroke for higher revs and improved performance as well as innovative rear suspension. An exciting project, which helped Ferrari especially in the qualifyings, but the car’s reliability in the races only led to a third place in the Constructors’ Championship.