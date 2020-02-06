Logo

    1957

    The 65° V6, first built in 1956 and named in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s son, was to become a milestone

    Its high performance helped Ferrari back to the top and gave rise to a new marque, the Dino, which became a major element in the manufacture not only of cars in the Maranello factory, but also in Fiats powered by a unit specially derived from this engine. This agreement permitted Ferrari to use the engine in F2, as regulations required the crankcase to be from a production model.

    As the first car to use this unit was the F2 single seater that made its debut in 1957, the date of birth of the new engine is generally recognised as being that same year. As always happens, numerous variants of the original design were created, giving rise to new cars, whose origins are recalled in their names.
    Engine
    • Type front, longitudinal 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke 70 x 64.5 mm
    • Unitary displacement 248.22 cc
    • Total displacement 1489.35 cc
    • Compression ratio 10 : 1
    • Maximum power 132 kW (180 hp) at 9000 rpm
    • Power per litre 121 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed three Weber 38 DCN carburettors
    • Lubrication wet sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame tubular steel
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension de Dion, upper transverse leaf spring, twin radius arms, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakes drums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tank capacity 120 litres
    • Front tyres 5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres 6.50 x 15